Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for First Community (FCCO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of First Community (NASDAQ: FCCO) in the last few weeks:

4/19/2022 – First Community is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – First Community is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/3/2022 – First Community is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – First Community was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “First Community Corp presently engages in no business other than owning and managing the First Community Bank. The bank is engaged in a general commercial and retail banking business, emphasizing the needs of small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals, primarily in Richland and Lexington counties of South Carolina and the surrounding area. “

3/28/2022 – First Community was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “First Community Corp presently engages in no business other than owning and managing the First Community Bank. The bank is engaged in a general commercial and retail banking business, emphasizing the needs of small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals, primarily in Richland and Lexington counties of South Carolina and the surrounding area. “

3/26/2022 – First Community is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – First Community was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “First Community Corp presently engages in no business other than owning and managing the First Community Bank. The bank is engaged in a general commercial and retail banking business, emphasizing the needs of small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals, primarily in Richland and Lexington counties of South Carolina and the surrounding area. “

3/18/2022 – First Community is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – First Community is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – First Community is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – First Community is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of FCCO opened at $20.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.83. First Community Co. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The company has a market cap of $155.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.65.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. First Community had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 11.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Community Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Community by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 10,607 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in First Community by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 405,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Community by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 99,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in First Community by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 161,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,598 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new position in First Community during the fourth quarter worth $2,882,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

