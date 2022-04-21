Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Graphic Packaging (GPK)

Graphic Packaging (NYSE: GPK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/20/2022 – Graphic Packaging was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GRAPHIC PACKAGING CORPORATION, headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, is a leading provider of paperboard packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. Graphic Packaging’s customers include some of the most widely recognized companies in the world. “

4/8/2022 – Graphic Packaging had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $24.00 to $26.00.

4/6/2022 – Graphic Packaging had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $26.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Graphic Packaging is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of GPK opened at $21.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.09. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $22.20.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,029,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,072,000 after acquiring an additional 379,039 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 241.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,497,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,954,420 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,728,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,745 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,418,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,597,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,158,000 after acquiring an additional 766,800 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

