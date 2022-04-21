Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ: NXST) in the last few weeks:

4/19/2022 – Nexstar Media Group is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Nexstar Media Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/11/2022 – Nexstar Media Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/31/2022 – Nexstar Media Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/8/2022 – Nexstar Media Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Nexstar Broadcasting Group currently owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to television stations in the states of Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Texas, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Arkansas, Alabama and New York. Nexstar’s television station group includes affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX and UPN. “

3/1/2022 – Nexstar Media Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $187.00 to $216.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2022 – Nexstar Media Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Nexstar Broadcasting Group currently owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to television stations in the states of Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Texas, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Arkansas, Alabama and New York. Nexstar’s television station group includes affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX and UPN. “

2/23/2022 – Nexstar Media Group had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $200.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Nexstar Media Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $200.00 to $215.00.

2/23/2022 – Nexstar Media Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $186.00 to $208.00.

NASDAQ:NXST traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $170.04. The stock had a trading volume of 235,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,154. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.87 and a 1-year high of $192.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.14.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.93%.

In other news, Director John R. Muse sold 10,775 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total transaction of $2,014,063.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,166 shares of company stock worth $9,667,457. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2,081.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,086,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

