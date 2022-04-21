Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Pool (POOL)

Pool (NASDAQ: POOL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/19/2022 – Pool was upgraded by analysts at Longbow Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $550.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Pool is now covered by analysts at Edward Jones. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/4/2022 – Pool is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Pool is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/8/2022 – Pool had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a $519.00 price target on the stock.

POOL stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $427.77. 31,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,194. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $445.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $489.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $384.05 and a 1-year high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.33. Pool had a return on equity of 70.81% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 17.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pool by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Pool by 24.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Pool by 108.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 74,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,278,000 after purchasing an additional 38,657 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 51.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 2.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 20,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

