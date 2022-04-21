Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Quest Diagnostics (DGX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX):

4/16/2022 – Quest Diagnostics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/8/2022 – Quest Diagnostics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/4/2022 – Quest Diagnostics was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $175.00.

3/31/2022 – Quest Diagnostics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/7/2022 – Quest Diagnostics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/27/2022 – Quest Diagnostics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/23/2022 – Quest Diagnostics was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $139.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $160.00.

Shares of DGX opened at $138.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $125.77 and a fifty-two week high of $174.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.00.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.02). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.97%.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,689,266,000 after purchasing an additional 806,359 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,245,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,080,572,000 after purchasing an additional 144,251 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,229,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $558,709,000 after purchasing an additional 64,550 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $442,198,000 after purchasing an additional 29,288 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,186,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $378,329,000 after buying an additional 29,895 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

