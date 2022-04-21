Analyzing AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) & Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX)

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Rating) and Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.6% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of Icosavax shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares AIM ImmunoTech and Icosavax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIM ImmunoTech -14,273.88% -30.30% -29.25% Icosavax N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AIM ImmunoTech and Icosavax, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIM ImmunoTech 0 0 0 0 N/A Icosavax 0 0 4 0 3.00

Icosavax has a consensus price target of $48.57, suggesting a potential upside of 410.69%. Given Icosavax’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Icosavax is more favorable than AIM ImmunoTech.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AIM ImmunoTech and Icosavax’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIM ImmunoTech $140,000.00 327.34 -$19.13 million ($0.40) -2.46 Icosavax $7.80 million 48.43 -$66.97 million N/A N/A

AIM ImmunoTech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Icosavax.

Summary

Icosavax beats AIM ImmunoTech on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AIM ImmunoTech (Get Rating)

AIM ImmunoTech Inc., an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, malignant melanoma, non-small cell lung, ovarian, breast, colorectal, prostate and pancreatic cancer, myalgic encephalomyelitis, Hepatitis B, HIV, COVID-19, and post-COVID conditions. In addition, the company provides Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease. It has agreements with UMN Pharma Inc.; Japanese National Institute of Infectious Diseases; Shionogi & Co., Ltd.; Polysciences Inc.; and University of Cagliari Dipartimento di Scienze della Vita e dell'Ambiente. The company was formerly known as Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to AIM ImmunoTech Inc. in August 2019. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Ocala, Florida.

About Icosavax (Get Rating)

Icosavax, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

