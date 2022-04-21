Analyzing GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) and IonQ (NYSE:IONQ)

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) and IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GoDaddy and IonQ’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoDaddy $3.82 billion 3.75 $242.30 million $1.43 59.79 IonQ $2.10 million 883.61 -$106.19 million N/A N/A

GoDaddy has higher revenue and earnings than IonQ.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for GoDaddy and IonQ, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoDaddy 0 3 5 1 2.78 IonQ 0 1 2 0 2.67

GoDaddy currently has a consensus price target of $100.56, suggesting a potential upside of 17.61%. IonQ has a consensus price target of $25.33, suggesting a potential upside of 162.79%. Given IonQ’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IonQ is more favorable than GoDaddy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.4% of IonQ shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of GoDaddy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GoDaddy and IonQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoDaddy 6.35% -805.65% 3.30% IonQ N/A -10.78% -6.68%

Risk & Volatility

GoDaddy has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, IonQ has a beta of -0.27, indicating that its share price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GoDaddy beats IonQ on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GoDaddy (Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence. In addition, the company provides presence products, such as Websites + Marketing, a do-it-yourself mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; a range of marketing tools and services designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers, and create content, as well as search engine optimization that helps customers get their websites found on search sites; and social media management services. Further, it offers business application products, such as Microsoft Office 365, email accounts, email marketing, and Internet-based telephony services; online store capabilities that allows customers to transact business directly on their websites; GoDaddy Payments, a payment facilitator; and point-of-sale (POS) devices, as well as software for POS. The company serves small businesses, individuals, organizations, developers, designers, and domain investors. GoDaddy Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About IonQ (Get Rating)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. IonQ, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in College Park, Maryland.

