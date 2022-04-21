Analyzing Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) & Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) and Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

This table compares Marriott Vacations Worldwide and Real Brokerage’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marriott Vacations Worldwide $3.89 billion 1.71 $49.00 million $1.09 145.39 Real Brokerage $121.68 million 3.05 -$11.68 million N/A N/A

Marriott Vacations Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Real Brokerage.

Profitability

This table compares Marriott Vacations Worldwide and Real Brokerage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marriott Vacations Worldwide 1.26% 6.47% 1.96% Real Brokerage N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.6% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and Real Brokerage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marriott Vacations Worldwide 0 0 4 0 3.00 Real Brokerage 0 0 1 0 3.00

Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus target price of $204.75, suggesting a potential upside of 29.20%. Real Brokerage has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.88%. Given Real Brokerage’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Real Brokerage is more favorable than Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Summary

Marriott Vacations Worldwide beats Real Brokerage on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. It also develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership and related products under The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club brand; and holds right to develop, market, and sell ownership residential products under The Ritz-Carlton Residences brand. In addition, the company offers exchange networks and membership programs, as well as provision of management services to other resorts and lodging properties through various brands, including Interval International, Trading Places International, Vacation Resorts International, and Aqua-Aston. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated approximately 120 properties in the United States and thirteen other countries and territories. The company sells its upscale tier vacation ownership products primarily through a network of resort-based sales centers and off-site sales locations. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Real Brokerage Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Real Brokerage Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It provides brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company offers agents a mobile-focused tech platform to run its business, as well as business terms and wealth-building opportunities. It operates in 42 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Canada. The Real Brokerage Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.