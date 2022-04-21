Analyzing STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) & Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX)

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) and Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares STRATA Skin Sciences and Bluejay Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STRATA Skin Sciences -8.85% -18.46% -10.18% Bluejay Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A

This table compares STRATA Skin Sciences and Bluejay Diagnostics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STRATA Skin Sciences $29.98 million 1.63 -$2.71 million ($0.08) -17.63 Bluejay Diagnostics N/A N/A -$3.49 million N/A N/A

STRATA Skin Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Bluejay Diagnostics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.0% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of Bluejay Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 37.3% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for STRATA Skin Sciences and Bluejay Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STRATA Skin Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Bluejay Diagnostics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bluejay Diagnostics has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 949.32%. Given Bluejay Diagnostics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bluejay Diagnostics is more favorable than STRATA Skin Sciences.

Summary

Bluejay Diagnostics beats STRATA Skin Sciences on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. Its products include XTRAC excimer laser and VTRAC lamp systems that are used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, eczema, and other skin disorders. The company distributes its products internationally through distributors, and domestically directly to physicians. The company was formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc and changed its name to STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. in January 2016. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

Bluejay Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc., a diagnostic company, develops and markets patient products for triage, diagnosis, and monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony Fluorescence Immuno-analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge Library, which includes reagents and components. The company also offers ALLEREYE diagnostic test, a POC device for the diagnosis of allergic conjunctivitis. In addition, it develops biomarkers for detection of other diseases such as hsTNT/I for myocardial injury and NT-proBNP for cardiac heart failure. It has a license and supply agreement with Toray Industries, Inc. for making and distributing the protein detection chips. Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

