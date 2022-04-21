Analyzing TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC) & Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) and Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TC Bancshares and Provident Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TC Bancshares $16.42 million 3.41 $2.64 million N/A N/A Provident Financial $39.77 million 2.96 $7.56 million $1.30 12.29

Provident Financial has higher revenue and earnings than TC Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares TC Bancshares and Provident Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TC Bancshares 16.08% 4.16% 0.69% Provident Financial 25.27% 7.72% 0.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TC Bancshares and Provident Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TC Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Provident Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.7% of TC Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.8% of Provident Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Provident Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Provident Financial beats TC Bancshares on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

TC Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

TC Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers lending products comprising single-family residential loans, home equity lines of credit, closed-end home equity loans, consumer loans, commercial and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction loans, land development loans, and SBA/USDA guaranteed loans. It operates one branch in Thomasville, Georgia, and one in Tallahassee, Florida, as well as loan production offices in Tallahassee, Florida and Savannah, Georgia. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

Provident Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans. The company also offers investment services comprising the sale of investment products, such as annuities and mutual funds; and trustee services for real estate transactions. It operates through 12 full-service banking offices in Riverside County and one full-service banking office in San Bernardino County. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Riverside, California.

