Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Anavex Life Sciences’ earnings. Anavex Life Sciences posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.67). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Anavex Life Sciences.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVXL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVXL. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $3,335,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,254,000 after purchasing an additional 829,565 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 29,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVXL opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.01 million, a PE ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 0.73. Anavex Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $31.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.27.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

