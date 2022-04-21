Andrew J. Mclean Sells 24,958 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Stock

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $449,244.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,174. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

AEO stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.69. 7,480,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,659,508. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.67. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 35.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Robotti Robert raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 106,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter.

AEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

