Andrew Y. Ng Sells 40,000 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $896,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,521,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,637,478.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

COUR stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,194,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.06. Coursera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $49.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.85.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.73 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 28.61% and a negative net margin of 34.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

COUR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Coursera from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coursera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coursera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Coursera by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,260,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,849,000 after buying an additional 440,879 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coursera in the 4th quarter worth about $193,539,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Coursera by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,253,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,266,000 after purchasing an additional 550,200 shares during the period. KPCB XIV Associates LLC purchased a new position in Coursera during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,723,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Coursera by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,313,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,658 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

