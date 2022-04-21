AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.020-$0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $310 million-$315 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $313.65 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $24.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.89. AngioDynamics has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.18 million, a P/E ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AngioDynamics will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

ANGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AngioDynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut AngioDynamics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on AngioDynamics from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.50.

In other AngioDynamics news, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $142,623.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,069. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 110,115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 9,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

