Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Price Target Cut to €72.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from €83.00 ($89.25) to €72.00 ($77.42) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BUD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €70.00 ($75.27) to €75.00 ($80.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($64.52) to €65.00 ($69.89) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

BUD stock opened at $61.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.95. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $910,682,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,141,676 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $628,168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691,448 shares in the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 1,266,913 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $72,552,000 after purchasing an additional 413,017 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,156,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,853,892 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $112,253,000 after purchasing an additional 389,836 shares during the last quarter.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

