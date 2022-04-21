Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Truist Financial

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Truist Financial from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.48.

NYSE:AR traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,481,698. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $37.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.43 and a 200-day moving average of $21.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of -43.21 and a beta of 4.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 7.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $900,000 in the last three months. 9.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AR. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 1,064.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,345 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 1,426.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

