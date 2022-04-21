Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Given New $605.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $527.00 to $605.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.19% from the company’s previous close.

ANTM has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $559.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $506.71.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $529.84 on Thursday. Anthem has a 1 year low of $355.43 and a 1 year high of $532.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $134.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $477.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $446.51.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 7.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,899,000 after acquiring an additional 113,659 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 5.9% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new position in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. ING Groep NV raised its position in Anthem by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. raised its position in Anthem by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

