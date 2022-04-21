Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Given New $610.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Anthem from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Anthem from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $520.33.

ANTM stock opened at $529.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $134.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem has a 12-month low of $355.43 and a 12-month high of $532.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $477.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $446.51.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Anthem will post 28.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in Anthem by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,430,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 9.1% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,977,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,909,000 after acquiring an additional 330,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Anthem by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

