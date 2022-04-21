Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target Increased to $642.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Cowen from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ANTM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Anthem from $518.00 to $607.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Anthem from $540.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Anthem from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $519.38.

NYSE ANTM opened at $529.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $134.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Anthem has a 52-week low of $355.43 and a 52-week high of $532.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $477.39 and a 200-day moving average of $446.51.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Anthem will post 28.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Anthem by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Anthem by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Anthem by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

