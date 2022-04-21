Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target Raised to $607.00 at Morgan Stanley

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $518.00 to $607.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ANTM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Anthem from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Anthem from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Anthem from $540.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.95.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $529.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $134.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Anthem has a 1-year low of $355.43 and a 1-year high of $532.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $477.39 and its 200-day moving average is $446.51.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Anthem will post 28.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anthem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.