Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) PT Raised to $555.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink from $483.00 to $555.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ANTM. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $559.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.71.

ANTM opened at $529.84 on Thursday. Anthem has a one year low of $355.43 and a one year high of $532.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $477.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $446.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 28.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Anthem by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Anthem by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Anthem by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

