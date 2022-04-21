Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) PT Raised to $584.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $518.00 to $584.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ANTM. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $559.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Argus increased their target price on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Anthem from $540.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $499.10.

ANTM opened at $529.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $134.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem has a 52-week low of $355.43 and a 52-week high of $532.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $477.39 and its 200-day moving average is $446.51.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.01 EPS. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Anthem will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the first quarter worth $205,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Anthem in the first quarter worth $60,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the first quarter worth $1,924,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Anthem in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Anthem by 4.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,227,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

