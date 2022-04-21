Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) PT Raised to $584.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $518.00 to $584.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.22% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ANTM. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $559.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Argus increased their target price on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Anthem from $540.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $499.10.
ANTM opened at $529.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $134.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem has a 52-week low of $355.43 and a 52-week high of $532.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $477.39 and its 200-day moving average is $446.51.
In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the first quarter worth $205,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Anthem in the first quarter worth $60,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the first quarter worth $1,924,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Anthem in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Anthem by 4.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,227,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.
Anthem Company Profile (Get Rating)
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
