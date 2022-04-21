Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) PT Raised to $625.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $575.00 to $625.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ANTM. Cowen upped their price objective on Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Anthem from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Anthem from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Anthem from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $523.48.

Anthem stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $529.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,677. Anthem has a 1 year low of $355.43 and a 1 year high of $532.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $477.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $446.51. The stock has a market cap of $134.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.01 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 28.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 7.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,899,000 after buying an additional 113,659 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 5.9% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter valued at about $1,239,000. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.8% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

