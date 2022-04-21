APA Co. (NYSE:APA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.76 Per Share

Equities analysts expect APA Co. (NYSE:APA – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.76 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for APA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.43. APA posted earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 93.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that APA will report full-year earnings of $8.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $13.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $16.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover APA.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on APA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE APA traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.11. 118,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,616,158. APA has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $45.22.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

