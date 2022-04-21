APA (NASDAQ:APA) PT Raised to $65.00 at Truist Financial

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of APA from $36.00 to $46.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.18.

Shares of APA traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.60. 36,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,616,158. APA has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $45.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.67 and a 200 day moving average of $31.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 4.43.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that APA will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

In other APA news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,627,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney acquired 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of APA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 68,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of APA by 217.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in shares of APA during the 1st quarter valued at $5,779,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of APA during the 1st quarter valued at $1,400,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of APA during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

