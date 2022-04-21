Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.900-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

NASDAQ APOG opened at $49.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Apogee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $33.88 and a 52 week high of $50.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 446.31 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.34.

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 72,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 245.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 23,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

