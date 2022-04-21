Apple (AAPL) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL):

4/19/2022 – Apple is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2022 – Apple was given a new $210.00 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

4/7/2022 – Apple was given a new $210.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/4/2022 – Apple was given a new $185.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/31/2022 – Apple is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Apple is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock.

3/21/2022 – Apple was given a new $210.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/11/2022 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $169.00 to $170.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Apple was given a new $210.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/2/2022 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research.

2/28/2022 – Apple was given a new $210.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.23. The company had a trading volume of 67,835,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,911,617. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.25 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.57%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,085 shares of company stock worth $30,047,365 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daniels&Tansey LLP increased its position in Apple by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 3,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its position in Apple by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

