Apple (AAPL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Apple to post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect Apple to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $167.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple has a 1 year low of $122.25 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,085 shares of company stock valued at $30,047,365 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. PACK Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,000. Finally, ETF Store Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.24.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

