Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $94.43 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $94.43 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Apple’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $90.80 billion. Apple posted sales of $89.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year sales of $397.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $386.70 billion to $408.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $424.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $413.16 billion to $434.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Apple.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.24.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,085 shares of company stock worth $30,047,365 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $1,631,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $167.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple has a 12 month low of $122.25 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple (AAPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.