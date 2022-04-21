Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Applied Industrial Technologies has set its FY22 guidance at $5.70-5.90 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $867.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.87 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 23.11%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Applied Industrial Technologies to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $103.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.74. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1 year low of $80.93 and a 1 year high of $109.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.33.

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 6,921 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $700,128.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,259 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $984,248.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,142 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,541,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,861,000 after purchasing an additional 124,419 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,176,000 after acquiring an additional 69,943 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 145,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,962,000 after acquiring an additional 18,164 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 111,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 15,693 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

