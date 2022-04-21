Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $170.17.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $117.89 on Thursday. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $112.34 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.46.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.35%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.