AptarGroup (ATR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect AptarGroup to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. AptarGroup has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $0.920-$1.000 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.92-1.00 EPS.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $813.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.62 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AptarGroup to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AptarGroup stock opened at $119.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.93. AptarGroup has a one year low of $110.04 and a one year high of $158.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $128,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,639,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $690,706,000 after acquiring an additional 81,472 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 251,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,426,000 after purchasing an additional 77,169 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,005,000 after purchasing an additional 55,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ATR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

