Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 277.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Aptinyx from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Aptinyx from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Aptinyx from $8.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Aptinyx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.88.

APTX stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 343,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,159. The firm has a market cap of $71.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 20.18, a quick ratio of 20.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Aptinyx has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $4.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.59.

Aptinyx ( NASDAQ:APTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aptinyx will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Aptinyx by 244.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 50.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II/b clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

