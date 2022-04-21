Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) PT Lowered to $140.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $158.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Aptiv from $189.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $111.04 on Thursday. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $94.75 and a 12-month high of $180.81. The stock has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of 56.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.85 and a 200 day moving average of $146.34.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,822 shares in the company, valued at $74,436,883.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1,204.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

