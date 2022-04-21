Aqua Metals (AQMS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Aqua Metals to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Aqua Metals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQMS traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.14. The stock had a trading volume of 230,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,215. The company has a market capitalization of $81.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1.42. Aqua Metals has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $3.82.

In other Aqua Metals news, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 100,605 shares of Aqua Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $141,853.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AQMS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aqua Metals by 576.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 443,836 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Aqua Metals by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 429,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 124,547 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aqua Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Aqua Metals in the third quarter worth $170,000. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AQMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Aqua Metals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. Aqua Metals, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

