ARC Resources (AETUF) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

4/18/2022 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$27.00.

4/14/2022 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$21.00.

4/14/2022 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$24.00.

4/14/2022 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$20.25 to C$25.25.

Shares of ARC Resources stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.74. 62,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.48. ARC Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.81.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The energy company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.0781 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

