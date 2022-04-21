ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $2.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.87. ArcBest posted earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full year earnings of $10.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.45 to $11.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $12.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARCB shares. Bank of America cut shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ArcBest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

ArcBest stock opened at $74.01 on Thursday. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $52.86 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 4.01%.

In related news, Director Michael P. Hogan acquired 1,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.77 per share, with a total value of $150,127.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $455,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,152,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $497,679,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in ArcBest by 29.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 638,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,209,000 after buying an additional 146,968 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ArcBest by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 507,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,823,000 after buying an additional 112,804 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,840,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 140.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,936,000 after buying an additional 270,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

