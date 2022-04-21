Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.35 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.42. Archer-Daniels-Midland reported earnings per share of $1.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ADM has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $20,003,327.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,667,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 576,726 shares of company stock worth $43,834,804. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth about $402,080,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,679,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,149,000 after buying an additional 5,015,058 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,181,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,669,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,228,000 after buying an additional 1,219,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,671,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,298,000 after buying an additional 1,106,772 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $98.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $98.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.82 and its 200 day moving average is $73.54. The company has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 33.40%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

