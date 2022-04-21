Arcosa (ACA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Arcosa to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Arcosa has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $521.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.33 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Arcosa to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ACA opened at $56.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 0.41. Arcosa has a 12-month low of $43.42 and a 12-month high of $65.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcosa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 140,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 295.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

