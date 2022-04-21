Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $86.00. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ARCT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James raised Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $24.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.55. Arcturus Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.93 and a one year high of $65.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.74.

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.88% and a negative net margin of 1,647.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -4.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,720,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,216,000 after buying an additional 17,199 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $273,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, ACT Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 479,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,743,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

