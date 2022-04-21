Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Insider David W. Osborne Sells 2,197 Shares

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQTGet Rating) insider David W. Osborne sold 2,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $44,862.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 257,229 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,616.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ARQT traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $20.21. 314,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,152. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 12.09 and a quick ratio of 12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.36.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $5,504,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,730,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,089,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,313,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,471,000 after buying an additional 117,938 shares during the period. 93.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARQT shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

