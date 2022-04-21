Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.12.

ARDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ardelyx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Ardelyx from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of ARDX stock opened at $0.77 on Thursday. Ardelyx has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.03.

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.06). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 153.40% and a negative net margin of 1,566.45%. The business had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ardelyx will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,455,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after acquiring an additional 237,006 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth $2,642,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 1,054.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,280,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,527 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth $2,244,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 323,910 shares in the last quarter. 42.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

