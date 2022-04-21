Ares Management (ARES) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $731.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.06 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 15.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ares Management to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $82.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.82 and its 200 day moving average is $79.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $50.46 and a fifty-two week high of $90.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 115.09%.

ARES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.56.

In related news, insider Ares Capital Management Ii Llc purchased 3,000,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 54,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total value of $4,296,239.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,520 shares of company stock worth $21,408,641 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth $387,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth $439,000. 44.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.