Armstrong World Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.231 per share by the construction company on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th.

Armstrong World Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 15.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Armstrong World Industries to earn $5.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

Shares of AWI traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.45. The company had a trading volume of 382,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,851. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $85.74 and a 52 week high of $118.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $282.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.08 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 40.62%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AWI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,398,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 639.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,365,000 after acquiring an additional 69,741 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 134.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 33,178 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 24,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

