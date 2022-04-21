Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.45 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AJG opened at $183.90 on Thursday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $135.50 and a one year high of $184.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 46.26%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AJG. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.59.

In related news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total value of $5,639,232.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. sold 30,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $4,636,378.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,217 shares of company stock valued at $20,447,149. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

