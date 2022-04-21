Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Asbury Automotive Group to post earnings of $8.92 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.86 by $1.60. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Asbury Automotive Group to post $34 EPS for the current fiscal year and $32 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ABG opened at $161.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Asbury Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $146.43 and a twelve month high of $230.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.73 and a 200-day moving average of $175.79.

ABG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.60.

In other news, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $4,669,676.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total value of $43,755.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,169,000 after acquiring an additional 609,776 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,835 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,419,000 after acquiring an additional 34,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

