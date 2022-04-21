Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ascot Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.15 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ascot Resources’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Separately, CIBC decreased their price target on Ascot Resources from C$1.65 to C$1.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

TSE AOT opened at C$1.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$435.01 million and a PE ratio of -125.00. Ascot Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.37.

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold project covering an area of 8,133 hectares located to the northwest of the town of Stewart, British Columbia; and the Red Mountain project covering an area of 17,125 hectares located to the east-northeast of the town of Stewart.

