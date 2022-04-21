Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Shares of AHT stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.49. 765,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,248. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.48. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $77.90.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 50,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. 29.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT)
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.