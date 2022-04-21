Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of AHT stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.49. 765,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,248. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.48. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $77.90.

Ashford Hospitality Trust ( NYSE:AHT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.95) by $0.20. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($16.70) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 50,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. 29.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

