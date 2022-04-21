Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AHT. B. Riley cut their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.
AHT stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.49. 51,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,404. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $77.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. 29.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.
