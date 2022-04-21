Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AHT. B. Riley cut their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

AHT stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.49. 51,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,404. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $77.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56.

Ashford Hospitality Trust ( NYSE:AHT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.95) by $0.20. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($16.70) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. 29.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.