ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €950.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) has been assigned a €950.00 ($1,021.51) price target by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ASML has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($752.69) price target on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €600.00 ($645.16) price target on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group set a €685.00 ($736.56) price target on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($838.71) target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €845.00 ($908.60) target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €770.23 ($828.21).

